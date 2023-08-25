It was such good news when I read in The Sentinel that the state colleges have a new policy of allowing the general public to take out their books.
We appreciate this effort to help us all grow and enjoy so much more.
It reminds me of an old teacher’s comment: “A book can take you someplace you did not know you were going.”
PETER ESPIEFS
Keene
