Aug. 14, 1935, Social Security was put in place. Frances Perkins worked on formulating Social Security and President FDR signed the law.
Seniors had been supported by their families, placed in town farms as wards of the town or left to their own devices for survival. Finally, an income for retired seniors.
We each pay Social Security taxes out of our paychecks. Once we have reached the required quarters earnings accumulation at the required amount of money, we have funds for retirement when we have reached the early or on time retirement age. Unless one has had a higher paying profession or has a health reason or expected family early death inheritance taking early retirement is not the plan. One needs as much Social Security as possible in meeting retirement expenses.
Medicare is a great medical program but requires supplemental health insurance and prescription coverage for full medical costs. With those expenses and many people not being able to save enough money for one of the three legs of the retirement stool and with pensions not prevalent, Social Security becomes more and more necessary in meeting day-to-day costs in our retirement years. This is not a plan to gamble on investments from our Social Security funds when the money is needed for survival. With many lower paying jobs, the monthly income is not high. The average Social Security yearly checks are around $20,700 — with 50 percent of us below and many far below that figure.
Preserving and strengthening our Social Security is necessary and highly productive. Those monthly checks keep our seniors alive and housed. Food, medications. clothing and cars for those who still drive and having some fun in retirement all depend on having this ongoing income. Many people still work although retired, many out of financial necessity.
Happy 88th birthday, Social Security! Keep on having our backs covered.
KATH ALLEN, Peterborough
(This writer is state coordinator for the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.)