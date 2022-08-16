On July 30, 1965, Medicare became rule of our land; for 57 years we have had health insurance coverage for seniors 65 and older.
On Aug. 14, 1935, Social Security became our safety net for seniors who had no one helping them once they retired; for 87 years this year the plan has helped many of us with a percentage of income. Yes, we input taxes as we work for those medical and income helps in our retirement.
These are not entitlements, rather, we have earned and paid into the systems during our working lives. Even in retirement, monthly we pay for Medicare, with a typical yearly increase for our payments. Long after all those years of working to earn enough quarters to entitle us to Social Security checks we keep paying for our Medicare coverage.
These two programs are necessary and we earned/paid for them. I am surprised when I speak with people and they are unaware some in our federal government have tried to destroy these two programs, which are needed by those of us who have and are paying for our coverage.
There are people who assume that vital programs like these two are sacred and will not be touched. That is the reason we all need to pay attention to any ideas of cutting either of these programs and not allow those who do not care about our futures to do any diminishing of our earned benefits.
Happy Birthday Medicare and Social Security, while we support and depend on both programs to make our lives more durable.