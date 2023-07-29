President Franklin Delano Roosevelt wanted health care for seniors when he was working on Social Security. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy formulated the idea and President Lyndon Johnson signed Medicare into law July 30, 1965. Fifty-eight years of protecting our seniors with this health care calls for celebration.
Covering 80 percent of our needs, we have paid for this care through our taxes while working and continue to pay monthly premiums. Our other 20 percent of coverage has to be paid through another plan. Those of us who are not poor keep paying for our care through Medicare, which costs less than 7 percent administrative fees compared to what national health plans cost.
Keeping Medicare out of the realm of private insurance is a necessity for maintaining seniors’ health care in a sustainable financial status for each of us. The hard part is paying for the supplemental health insurance and prescription coverage. The latter two are obtained from private insurance companies. Got that?
Happy 58th Anniversary, Medicare and we will keep standing strong with you. Thank you for the necessary medical coverage which we did not have in place prior to 1965.
Thank you has to be said to FDR and JFK, who were the forebears of care for seniors leading to the 1965 law. In two more years, let’s be celebrating 60 strong years continuing affordable Medicare for seniors.
KATH ALLEN
Peterborough
(This writer is the New Hampshire coordinator for the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.)