Hypocrisy is “claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s own behavior does not conform.” This seems a fitting definition for the introduction of George Hansel’s political campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives. According to Hansel, the centerpiece of his campaign is “inflation” which he blames on “excess federal spending.” At the same time, Hansel claims not to know how much the city received from the American Rescue Plan or how much his family business received from pandemic relief.
In reality, as mayor, George Hansel knows full well that Keene received over $2 million dollars (N.H. Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery) and area businesses received between $100-200 million dollars in Payroll Protection relief (according to data published by the U.S. Treasury). In 2020, Hansel described these funds as “vital” to the city and its businesses. According to FederalPay.org, a non-profit organization that tracks federal spending, his own family business received $1,449,400 in federal funds, saving 89 jobs. In the height of political hypocrisy, he now complains about the “excess spending” — that he benefited from as mayor and a business owner.
Fortunately, Annie Kuster supported these federal efforts to protect Keene and protect local businesses. Can we assume that the region would not receive “vital” relief if George Hansel represents us in Washington or is this simply political double-speak?