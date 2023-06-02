On May 18, The New York Times ran an article titled “‘Rebel Girl’ is Honored Until Protest by GOP.” She was an activist dynamo named Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, born in Concord in 1890 and Historic Marker 287 on May 1.
This marker was summarily removed by the Executive Council and the governor agreed. The marker was on state property. Such removals are supposed to be overseen by the state Historical Resources Commission and the sponsors notified. The stated reason was her longtime membership in the Communist Party — which she joined in 1936.
By that time she had been active in Industrial Workers of the World (and thrown out), was a founder of the ACLU (and thrown out), supported Dorothy Day and the Catholic Worker movement, and survived numerous trials. She advocated for women’s suffrage and birth control, worker’s rights and day care, participated in strikes, had been married and had two sons, and was imprisoned for her communist participation.
In 1961 she was elected president of the Communist Party of the USA. She emigrated to Russia after being imprisoned for her Communist Party activities. When she died, in Russia, in 1964, her estate went to the Catholic Worker movement. She was buried in Chicago next to fellow labor colleagues.
The substantial amount of good she did in the world, despite her controversial political beliefs, surely deserves recognition, especially given the dearth of women’s history memorialized in general. If complicated male historical figures have their markers retained, despite changes in our view of their actions, (Franklin Pierce anyone?) why not Elizabeth Gurley Flynn?
How can we learn from history that has been erased by the political beliefs of a transient majority? (The current Executive Council is comprised of four Republicans and one Democrat.)