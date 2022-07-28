I have watched with a mixture of outrage, sadness and disappointment as our state-elected officials have sought to further erode our most basic freedoms — those that allow us to take responsibility and maintain control over our own bodies.
Yes, this is about women and the men who love them. Our legislators rammed through a bill that limited women’s access to abortion at 24 weeks with no exceptions for rape, incest or inviability of the fetus. Gov. Sununu signed the bill, behind closed doors on a Friday afternoon, under the guise of not wanting to scuttle the budget to which it had been attached.
Reminder: when the Democrats held the majority in the Legislature, the governor was delighted to wield his veto pen on at least 79 occasions and bragged about it at fundraisers. So now he is reluctant to use it?
Fast forward to March 2022. After heart-wrenching testimony from women who had to make the decision to end a pregnancy for the health condition of the fetus, the legislators voted to exempt abortions in these dire circumstances. The governor said he would sign the bill but “wished for more.”
Really? Pandering to his pro-choice supporters? Rape and incest are violent crimes punishable by prison in this country. Just like the 10-year-old victim of rape in Indiana, women in New Hampshire are not protected from the consequences of these violent crimes.
So, tell me, governor, why are you only “wishing” for more in the current bill? This is not the case of the perfect being the enemy of the good. It’s a case of political calculus overruling conscience. Take a real stand and protect women from the violence our current law allows!