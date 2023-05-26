I am responding to Kate Day’s letter (“Support legislation on parents’ rights,” May 20) about her support of the parental rights bill.
It sounds like a nice title, but this bill is a pretense for the promotion of fear and hate of LGBTQ people, the banning of books, the unification of church and state, the violation of student and teacher rights, the sanitization of history, the promotion of Christian nationalism, the denial of academic freedom, the abolition of public education and an erosion of the student-teacher relationship.
It is a typical Republican effort to undermine public education and destroy the commons. Beware of benign titles that obfuscate undemocratic ideals and practices, and move this country in a dangerous direction. We have already seen the handiwork of Republicans in suppressing the vote, using taxpayer funds to support private schools, trying to abolish Social Security and Medicare, denying the right of women to control their own bodies, attacking the Capitol of the United States, encouraging hate groups, gutting environmental protections, encouraging the sale and manufacture of assault weapons, weakening gun-control laws and holding the country hostage over the debt ceiling.
We also don’t need any blow-ins from backward states moving to New Hampshire and trying to make it the same backward state from which they came. Thankfully, we still have enough wisdom and morality in this state to have prevented the parental rights bill from being enacted. Now we have to undo all those other destructive bills that the N.H. Legislature has put into place. We can never rest.