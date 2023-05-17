The Sentinel May 10 issue printed a front-page story, “Jury Finds Trump Sexually Abused E. Jean Carroll.”
Republicans, are you awake yet? A jury of your peers has found your 2024 presidential standard-bearer guilty in a court of law of sexual abuse. Isn’t it time you “woke” up?
JOHN K. HERPEL
Acworth
