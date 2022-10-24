I read House candidate Tom Savastano’s letter in defense of the divisive concepts law, and it rang as disingenuous to me. Mr. Savastano presented the legislation free of context, making it sound like a mostly benign, feel-good bill that opposes racism, sexism and gender-based discrimination. It would be nice if that were so.
I don’t find it credible when the Republican Party presents any of its agenda as being in the service of opposing racism. This is a party that has worked to make it more difficult for members of minority groups to vote, that cheered when Donald Trump closed the border to people from Muslim countries, and which embraced the racist lie that our nation’s first Black president was born in Kenya. That is why, when Republicans claim the intent of their legislation is to oppose racism, I do not take them at their word.
It isn’t hard to figure out what’s going really on here. Look at Florida, Texas and Tennessee, where divisive-concept bills like this one are being used to support right-wing crackdowns on freedom of speech in public schools. So-called “parents’ rights” groups are being deputized by Republican governors to review all the curricula and source material used in every classroom. Members of these groups work to strike any educational materials that pose a challenge to conservative narratives supporting white supremacy.
In New Hampshire, a Republican-aligned group set up a hotline so that parents can report any teacher they deem as being “too woke.” They harass good teachers and are removing books that provide minority perspectives in the classroom.
This is all in the service of a broader, long-term Republican effort to privatize and de-secularize American schools. The well-financed, nationwide school privatization movement seeks to defund public education and direct taxpayer subsidies to private, for-profit and religious schools.
People should understand that this movement grew out of 1970s-era efforts by racist groups to oppose school desegregation, although that particular piece of history is now banned from discussion in New Hampshire classrooms.
I think it is shameful that, 50 years later, Republicans are still working to undermine public education by drawing on the politics of white resentment.
I am disappointed in Mr. Savastano for supporting this ongoing attack on teachers and schools, and I urge the citizens of Ward 4 to vote for his opponent, Jodi Newell, on Nov. 8.