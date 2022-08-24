As one of the authors of the “Democrats Working for the Common Good” signs, I am responding to Daniel LeClair’s letter, “Why I don’t believe in the ‘Common Good’.” Here is what Democrats in Cheshire County mean by the common good.
The common good is what is shared and benefits us all. We believe that a critical role of government is to create policies, programs, and infrastructure that pursue the common good and balance community and individual issues. This is reflected in our priorities:
Public Education. Public schools are the heart of our communities. All children deserve an education preparing them to be informed citizens and developing their potential.
Equal access to the ballot box. Democracy depends on free and fair elections in which we all participate.
An economy that gives everyone a fair shot. When we work hard and play by the rules, we deserve a government and financial system that does the same.
Affordable health care for all. We should not have to choose between medical treatment and feeding our families. Women have a right to all maternal and reproductive healthcare.
Saving our planet. Our children/grandchildren will suffer the health consequences, physical damages, and costs of the climate catastrophe unless we all take immediate action.
Opposing extremist groups. Extreme groups like the Free State Project and Liberty Alliance are working with the Republican Party to dismantle communities’ services, such as schools, fire protection and roads.
Underlying these examples of the common good is a commitment to social justice. We see the value in working together and building an even better America. We celebrate diversity and focus on the next generation to give all people a chance to achieve their dreams.
Mr. LeClair’s tired lurch to Stalin/Lenin when viewing a message that the common good matters, is telling.
Readers: Believe him when he says he does not believe in it. His comments regarding Democrats loving division and hate are extremely ironic.
I suggest reading the platforms of the N.H. Democratic Party (www.nhdp.org/platform) and the N.H. Republican Party (www.nhhousegop.com/platform/) to compare commitment to inclusion vs. division. Small example — “marriage is between a man and a woman” — GOP Platform.