The party that claims to stand for states’ rights, limited government, and personal liberty really stands for none of these things. No sooner had the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision returned the issue of reproductive rights to the states — the supposed goal of the “states’ rights” crowd — than the anti-choice party started pushing for a nationwide ban. That was the real goal the whole time.
“States’ rights” were never really about states’ rights. The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 required free states to return escaped slaves to Southern slaveholders — in other words, to enforce and carry out the laws of slave states. The imposition of the laws of slave states on free states was upheld seven years later by the Supreme Court in the Dred Scott v. Stanford ruling. As the United States spread west, slave states actively sought to spread the institution of human bondage across the continent. Claims of states’ rights were a smokescreen for an agenda to impose their racial ideology on the rest of the country.
Today, GOP legislators across the U.S. call for a nationwide ban on abortion care; anti-choice states pass legislation to punish their citizens for seeking reproductive care in states where it is legal; and radical judges seek to impose a nationwide ban on an abortion medication that was determined safe by the FDA more than 20 years ago. This is not about states’ rights.
GOP legislators across the country, including here in New Hampshire, have been pushing cookie-cutter legislation from out-of-state interest groups (with minor adaptations) to ban gender-affirming care for minors. They claim this is about protecting vulnerable children from potential abuse (ignoring, of course, their claims to support “parental rights”). We can see the real agenda already playing out in at least five Republican-controlled states that have passed laws to ban or restrict gender-affirming care for both minors and adults. This is not about limited government or personal liberty.
In a recent speech, Gov. Ron DeSantis insisted that it should be the role of government to limit the “woke” personnel policies and public speech of private companies (like Disney) that exert influence on American culture. This is a “conservative” Republican governor and likely presidential candidate actually telling us what this is all about — the GOP base using the power of the state and federal governments to wage a culture war and impose their ideology on everyone else.
NICK GERMANA
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 1 in the N.H. House.)