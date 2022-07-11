Fred Ward’s blame game on Biden for oil prices (“’Bidenflation’ is a triple whammy,” June 29) is a classic display of bumper-sticker mentality, as party line cheerleading is no solution to decades of failed federal energy policy.
The oil industry has taken a record 40 billion dollars in profit in the last quarter. Contrary to what Fred Ward might insinuate, the oil industry is not a branch of the U.S. government. It is free market capitalism. A well functioning government through laws and regulation protects its citizens from unreasonable market-force monopolies.
A bill to prevent oil price gouging passed the U.S. House with no Republican support. The bill died in the Senate under Republican maneuvering. With 90 percent of Big Oil’s lobbying dollar going to Republican PACs, it is obvious who owns the Republican Party.
Likewise, our state has not fared much better environmentally or economically. In the state House, one Republican is on record saying that “I don’t see any difference between renewable energy and any other kind of energy, and I think this climate science is a bunch of bulls---.” His legislation was to place a surcharge on solar panels to kill the solar industry in New Hampshire.
Another Libertarian advocates for increased dumping of greenhouse gasses, since “Trees breathe carbon dioxide.” A third agrees, “there is climate change, because scientists says that we were under a mile of ice 20,000 years ago,” but denies that any current crisis is due to human intervention. Obviously his thinking stopped at the Paleolithic period.
It doesn’t stop in the House. State PUC commissioners are meant to serve six years in staggered succession. After the quiet coup in 2021, Sununu appointed all three current PUC commissioners this past November and December. This was at the height of the N.H. Saves crisis, when the funding of energy saving measures stalemated in the the corner office. These Sununu appointees raised your rates. One hand giveth and the other taketh away.
In fact, every Democratic attempt to inject a modicum of economic or environmental reasonability into what barely passes as our state energy plan was meet with derision and defeat. It is our reliance on fossil fuel that directly contributes to the high price of our energy.
While the states around us are actively engaging in 21st-century technology, our dependence on fossil fuels will continue to drive inflation until New Hampshire’s wallets are as empty as Republican promises.
LUCIUS PARSHALL
Marlborough
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 10 in the N.H. House.)