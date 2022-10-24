With the midterm elections on our doorstep, let’s take a closer look at retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, New Hampshire Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, who will be running against our steadfast, hard-working, loyal and effective Sen. Maggie Hassan (D).
First though, I grew up in a military family. My father graduated from Annapolis, the U.S. Naval Academy and served as an officer for 20 years. My grandfather retired from the U.S. Marine Corps as a decorated, honorable lieutenant colonel, serving 30 years.
My grandfather was awarded the Silver Star, French Croix de Guerre with silver star citation, Good Conduct Medal with one bronze star, and Purple Heart for gallantry in action near Blanc Mont in 1918, during The Great War (aka World War 1). For you Marines out there, Chesty Puller and my grandfather were good and longtime friends who loved their country.
I mention my grandfather because former, twice-impeached president Donald Trump referred to World War 1 dead soldiers lying in French cemeteries, as “losers and suckers” for having been killed. If any of these late heroes were alive today, they would be appalled and disgusted that candidate Don Bolduc is a passionate MAGA supporter of Donald Trump, undoubtedly the most corrupt, pathologically dishonest, vengeful bully and traitorous president in our history.
After winning the GOP primary election for the U.S. Senate just last month, Bolduc has now unashamedly back peddled on formerly insisting and lying that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and on his anti-women’s stance on reproductive freedoms. Apparently, ethics and allegiance to this country be damned.
Frankly, Mr. Bolduc, you are just another Michael Flynn, former general and disgraced Trump loyalist. You cannot be trusted to honestly and fairly represent the good people of New Hampshire — especially women, whose very personal rights will be eradicated across this country if the GOP wins the Senate/House and control of our nation.
In time, “global inflation,” a concern to all and started by Trump’s ineptness, will subside. But our democracy and hard-fought-for individual rights and liberties, the foundations of this country, may well not survive under a predominately very corrupt, dishonest Republican Party and corrupt Supreme Court of the United States justices. Add on altered, reduced Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid benefits — good luck America!