I recently wrote a letter to the editor pointing out the irony of a golf tournament to raise money for The Community Kitchen. I highlighted the audacity of local business folk who pat themselves on the back for raising money to feed the hungry, all while golfing with thousands of dollars in golf clubs on hundreds of acres of pristine green.
Stephen Bianco was so offended by my words — or “ignorance” — that he wrote a response letter to the editor (“Charity tournament a real boon to region,” May 6). It was his “first in his 31 year” residency in Keene. Talk about a profile in courage.
Mr. Bianco, a local bank executive, wrote that he has played in the charity golf tournament for at least 20 years. He celebrated that the tournament has raised over $1 million for The Community Kitchen since 1992. You see, this is what I was talking about. These businesses folk want you to appreciate their golf game because they are doing good for our community!
My favorite part of Bianco’s letter was this: “The tournament has raised over $1 million … and it has allowed the kitchen to serve thousands of meals over the years.” Well, thank you to you and your white shoe wearing friends for allowing the hungry to be served food.
Bianco went on and on patting his “local auto dealer” friend for organizing and promoting the golf fundraiser. Never let a good tragedy go to waste. Especially when you use it to make yourself feel (and look) good.
Another favorite line from Bianco’s response: “There has never been “lobster and beer” for dinner [after the golf tournament]. There is usually a chicken dish, buffet style …” Again, the irony abounds. As if we should feel bad for the golfers as they lower themselves to eat a chicken dish from a buffet. Wouldn’t it be more symbolic for the golfers to eat a meal prepared by The Community Kitchen, made with whatever donated, near expiring, food was given to The Community Kitchen by a local grocery store?
Playing golf and raising money for The Community Kitchen is, in my opinion, doing nothing to help the homeless and food insecure in our area. Since this golf fundraiser started over 30 years ago, the rate of food insecurity has substantially increased. But, good golf game, bro.
It’s clear my original letter to the editor went right over Mr. Bianco’s head.