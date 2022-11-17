To those of you who can remember in the city of Keene, N.H., 50 years ago this week — Nov. 16, 17, 18 to be precise, a most extraordinary event took place at the Keene Junior High School on Washington Street.
For the first time in our community, an all-student production of “Fiddler on the Roof” was presented by the Keene High School Drama Club. It was dedicated to the memory of Dorothea Hutchins, the Drama Club’s music director, who unexpectedly passed away during our rehearsal schedule. Furthermore, it was staged by Vincent E. Riel, the club’s advisor, along with W. Lee Bush, the co-director and choreographer.
On this occasion, many talented and eager KHS students came together to perform what at that time was a most ambitious undertaking for any non-professional company. The production was met with enthusiastic cheers and reviews from both The Keene Sentinel and the Monadnock Shopper News. Indeed, this was a magical experience for many individuals in the Elm City. It was a time that, to me, has never been matched since 1972.
Thank you, Mrs. Hutchins, and thank you, Mr. Riel. To the cast of this exceptional musical, wherever you may be, please do not lose sight of the wonder and joy that we created a half century ago in our little corner of the world. Happy 50th anniversary!