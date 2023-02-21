Over the years, since returning to this area, I’ve sought to alert people of the destructive plans being implemented and developed. Also desire for people to be aware of the living God who so loves us and helps in the trials we now face and trials to come.
This verse from God’s Word helps me understand some of why there is mass confusion, dishonesty, hate, corruption, destruction, fear, etc. Psalm 115:16(NASB) “The heavens are the heavens of the Lord’s, but the earth He has given to the sons of men.” And mankind had entered into a previous rebellion.
Thankfully, I’m not what I was, for your sake and mine. I was saved and coming to know the Lord Jesus’ tremendous love shortly before taking a Masters of Education philosophy of pducation class (1980s) at UVM, Burlington, Vt. I learned many of the one world governance plans in this class. No longer is God nor are the parents to be the guides, developers, instructors and caretakers of children; the state trained people are to take their place. Yet parents are to pay the bills, take responsibility, and support the world governance, often corrupt, plans: some plans parents are not aware of.
About the same time (1980s) I was reading a book by Barry Smith from New Zealand called “Final Notice.” He’d learned much about the one world governmental plans. Australia, New Zealand, then Oregon’s and Vermont in the US were chosen to start implementing world government’s plans to take control of all nations. Nations are to be: no longer sovereign but nations under their control and courts. The shutdown of the oil pipeline, the racial divide, Canadian trucking problems, southern border massive illegal immigration, push of abortion, infanticide, euthanasia, gender affirmation procedures, bio-weapons, non-Canadian military training camps in Canada and probably the U.S., where people are taught “many people need be eliminated to establish peace,” and release of some prisoners convicted of severe crimes; these all are manifestations of their governance. ‘Conspiracy theory’? NO! Factual manifesting realities!
Our lack of teaching truth, truthfulness, and our truthful national foundation have caused much harm. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men (mankind is) are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” Rights endowed by their Creator; not by the state.
