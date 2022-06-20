I was proud to hear that Keene Mayor George Hansel was willing to throw his hat into the ring to run for Annie Kuster’s congressional seat.
I was very disheartened to hear the extremist try to quell his intentions by stating that he should never have attended a Black Lives Matter Event.
As a city councilor I am proud of the mayor for attending the event. Being the mayor does not mean he is obligated to attend such events. But, being a proud titular head of the community, he exemplified that he is mayor for all of the people.
Annie Kuster is a very responsible and devoted representative who has been very good to Keene. I think it is great for our congressional district to have a choice of two enthusiastic issue-oriented candidates.
PHILIP JONES
Keene City Councilor
Keene