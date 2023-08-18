There were probably just a handful of us who had heard of but never seen Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.” But since I was one of that handful, I invited my husband and two friends to The Edge Ensemble’s wonderfully directed production of the folks livin’, lovin’ and dyin’ in Grover’s Corners, N.H., from 1901 to 1913 … otherwise called “Our Town.”
I wasn’t sure I’d enjoy a production with seemingly no traditional plot and whose only stage props were two tables, a few chairs, two ladders, two benches and a trellis adorned with sunflowers. Ten minutes into this remarkable story, I forgot about plots or props.
With ease and confidence, the story’s gifted stage manager draws us in. She seems to “float” back and forth across the stage, introducing characters and setting each historic or daily scene with perfection. (Wilder’s stage manager was male. Director Kim Dupuis brilliantly chose otherwise.)
Sound further engages the audience. We hear the rooster’s morning crow, the 5:45 a.m. train and best of all, the clanking of the milkman’s bottles as Howie and his trusty horse set about morning deliveries. With exquisite timing, the sounds of daily life continue throughout the play.
As dialogue continues, others on stage tend to that daily life … pantomiming setting a table, cooking breakfast, reaching for plates, snapping green beans … Mrs. Gibbs and Mrs. Webb never miss a beat.
Nor do their husbands. In one scene, Doc Gibbs has a few words about wood-chopping with his baseball-loving son. Later on, there’s a sweet, amusing conversation between Mr. Webb and his future son-in-law — as uneasy then as it probably is today. The future son-in-law is George Gibbs. He’s dropped baseball for Emily Webb, the love of his life. Watching their love evolve (as they grow into adulthood) is like watching a lovely sunrise, in very slow 1900s-style motion.
The rest of the Grover’s Corners cast and its townsfolk are truly noteable … including Wally and Rebecca, the youngest cast members. Other than the local Constable and several others, Townsfolk appear intermittently as different characters — a vivid cross-section of the town’s population.
Located at 310 Marlboro St., Suite 112, Keene, parking’s easy and the show will run Aug. 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. And, I must add, the concession counter is a joy to behold. No plot or props, just home-baked goodness. Ticket can be purchased at 603-352-5657.