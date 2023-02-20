An update from Concord.
At our Valentine’s Day House session, GOP lawmakers made their priorities clear. They opposed House Bill 626, which would save taxpayers $2.3 million/year by moving administration of Education Freedom Accounts from a private contractor who takes a 10 percent administration fee to the Department of Education, where there is more transparent oversight. This school voucher program, which sends public funding to private and religious schools, was originally supposed to cost $3 million. To date it has cost taxpayers more than $23 million, and the commissioner of Education is asking for $60 million more. Fortunately, the bill was passed and sent to the Finance Committee.
While GOP lawmakers dismissed millions of dollars in administrative fees as insignificant, they feigned horror at funding for other, much-less-expensive initiatives that would invest money directly in our communities. For example, they opposed House Bill 487, which would establish a farm-to-school program to reimburse schools up to $1,200/year for the purchase of locally grown produce. This program would be a win-win-win for our farmers, students and schools. Republicans defeated the bill.
GOP lawmakers also opposed, and defeated, two bills that would make our elections more transparent and representative. House Bill 324, the “Voter Owned Elections” bill, would have created a program to give each voter four $25 certificates to donate to Executive Council or gubernatorial candidates of their own choosing. This would help combat the problem of out-of-state dark money contributions driving our elections and given voters a real investment in elections. Similarly, they defeated House Bill 508, which would have provided pre-paid postage for absentee ballots (at the cost of $100,000 per election cycle). Peterborough State Rep. Jonah Wheeler spoke passionately and eloquently of the benefits of eliminating this poll tax, which requires voters who have requested and been granted permission to cast absentee ballots to pay Uncle Sam in order to exercise their right to vote.
For those keeping score at home: House GOP lawmakers are thrilled to send our tax dollars to a private contractor to administer a program that is more than $20 million over budget — but giving schools financial support to buy locally-grown produce from New Hampshire farmers; giving Granite Staters the means to take back some ownership of our elections; and abolishing a poll tax that hinders the ability of some of our fellow citizens to participate in our representative democracy, these are burdens we just can’t afford.
NICK GERMANA
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 1 in the N.H. House.)