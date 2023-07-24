My husband and I have just returned from cycling in the Netherlands for almost two weeks. We didn’t book with a company; it wasn’t necessary because every city and town is filled with paths, and every traffic roundabout has a dedicated bike path where the cyclers have the right of way. We simply chose a route and rode from town to town.
We have cycled in a number of European countries and also ridden trails in the U.S., and one of the wonderful things about cycling in Europe is the sheer number of people riding along together. The traffic in most towns and cities is geared towards creating a safe experience for bikes and pedestrians. Of course there are highways where cars reign supreme, but even there we could ride safely alongside the busy traffic on our dedicated path, insulated from the cars and trucks by vegetation and canals. There was nowhere we couldn’t go on bike paths and especially enjoyed joining the throngs of people commuting to work and the children riding to school.
I love to imagine what Keene could be like if we had dedicated bike paths along most of our streets and if, as in Holland, every school had hundreds of bikes locked up outside, waiting for the children to ride safely home, being able to stop with friends for a visit to a local store or park. Our streets would be so much more vibrant and our young people so much more connected to their town, not to mention the health benefits they would receive from getting regular exercise and the mental health benefits received from developing independence as they navigate along their own routes.
So many towns and cities around the world are acting to rectify the actions of the past when infrastructure focused on expanding use of and dependence on cars. Municipalities everywhere have embraced the idea that the future belongs to people, not cars. Cyclers and pedestrians revitalize towns, something we can all agree is a gift to our children and grandchildren.