During the last four years, Rep. Joe Schapiro of Keene has made a mark in the New Hampshire House of Representatives — and should be noted for his attention to important social and environmental issues.
He’s now running for re-election, but because of recent redistricting, he’s running in mostly new territory.
His District 16 used to encompass all of Keene, but it now includes Keene Ward 2 plus nine towns where his name has never appeared on a ballot.
If you live in these new towns: Alstead, Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard and Sullivan, please give Joe a close look.
This past year, Joe was a prime mover (author) of a bill that assures dental care to adults on Medicaid. This means that 85,000 people who previously were forced to visit emergency rooms for a bad toothache can now see a dentist. Joe’s a Democrat, but he got the bill passed with substantial bipartisan support.
Joe also stood up against bad bills in the Legislature. He voted against a state ban on local school face-mask requirements; he voted against a move to block state police from enforcing some federal firearms laws; he also voted against a bill that would establish an intrusive and confusing “Parental Bill of Rights” regarding what’s taught in local schools.
Meanwhile, he’s argued for more renewable energy in the state, and, among other position, as he voted against the state’s ban on abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
And there’s more … Joe’s an independent clinical social work, and a founding member of the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership — and is involved in the resettlement project of Afghan families in Keene. He’s also a board member of Monadnock Family Services.
Please vote to send Joe back to the House on Nov. 8. We need him.