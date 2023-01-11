The Trump tax cases have uncovered a tale of political machinations by the Republican Party’s control of the Internal Revenue Service, and how it affects the federal deficit, what we pay in taxes and the risks we face.
We are being told by Republicans that the federal deficit of more than $21 trillion has to be cut to save the value of the dollar and our international credit standing. Their formula is to cut Social Security, the poverty programs and other public benefit programs the people need.
Meanwhile, the Trump tax situation has disclosed that, since 1970, the IRS has been left begging for competent personnel and technology to handle the complex and muti-tiered tax returns of the very wealthy and big business. It’s weakness has caused enforcement to drop by 30 percent since 2010, and millionaire audits were reduced by more than 70 percent – all of which contributed to a $7 trillion increase in the deficit.
Although Treasury Secretary Yellen and President Biden have been begging Congress for extra funds to properly equip the IRS to handle its high-income filers, it is unlikely any help will be forthcoming from the Republican House.
Obviously, if our IRS “police” cannot do their job, the situation with the federal deficit will worsen, and few of the very wealthy and big businesses will be paying what they legally owe. This means that the ordinary citizen-taxpayers of our country will have to pay and risk much more.
It’s time to speak up and turn the tables and demand a fully equipped and manned IRS to reinstate tax fairness under the law.