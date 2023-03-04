Television broadcast licensees are legally required to operate in the “public interest, convenience and necessity.” Recent days have brought a flood of revelations that Fox “News” top management and star broadcasters willfully advanced Trump’s lies claiming the 2020 election was stolen though they knew these assertions were false.
Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch knew. Tucker Carlson knew. Sean Hannity knew. Laura Ingraham knew. Tertiary Fox flacks and managers knew. The toxic lies that Fox purposefully injected into the civic bloodstream spawned savage violence, radicalization and polarization. They threatened the peaceful transition of power and continue to test our democratic system.
How does one square Fox’s operations with the “public interest” standard given these extraordinary consequences of Fox’s malign actions? For openers, oppose Fox’s flagship station Fox5 New York’s pending television broadcast license renewal application before the Federal Communications Commission.
