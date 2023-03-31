Inspired by a recent letter from a reader from Harrisville, and enraged by the blatant desecrations of the truth by Tucker Carlson & Co., I have submitted the following complaint commentary to the FCC:
“The First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech — not broadcast of misinformation, distortions, or bold face lies. Long time practices of Fox 5 fly in the face of truth, decency and ethics at all levels. While legally bound to operate in the public interest, it has only promoted tainted and distorted content to an audience of questionable intelligence and integrity.
“Renewing their license will embolden their despicable behavior and expand their message of hate into a nation in which too much hate already exists! Rather than renew their license, they should be tried for treason along with McCarthy & Co.!
“Please let their last broadcast be May 31, 2023.”
It may be futile, but silence signals complicity. Contact: www.fcc.gov/complaints; Phone: 1-888-225-5322; Consumer & Government Affairs Bureau, 45 L St. NE, Washington, DC 20554
