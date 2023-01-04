The Swanzey Planning Board is entertaining a proposal for a 74-unit, four-story moderate-income senior development on Route 32 in Sawnzey. They have patiently sat through many hours of questions, information and testimony both from potential neighbors of this huge development and from the Avanru group, the developer proposing it.
A four-story building in a mixed-use neighborhood of two-story businesses and homes is simply not appropriate. The 2.5-acre lot is very small for a development of this size, and the landscaping to help make the development meet the regulations will not be in keeping with the area. The result would be a site which is mostly large building and pavement
For the record, those of us who are opposed to this building are not against lower-income housing. We are aware of the need (as is the town of Swanzey, which has approved close to 400 units of housing to be built in 2023) for housing for all income levels and family sizes, and would happily welcome a smaller-scale two-story plan which would be in keeping with our neighborhood.
While the developer has made some changes to attempt to make the building look more attractive, they have not reduced the size of the complex. It is important to understand that just because the Avanru group needs to have a building of this size in order for it to be profitable, the town does not have to permit it on this site.
There are many areas where a large building could be built and fit into the surrounding neighborhoods, but this is not one of them. We are very hopeful that the planning board will resist the extraordinary pressure from the Avanru group and say no.