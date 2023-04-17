I read with dismay the recent article about a huge (240-acre) solar development proposed for private land near Goose Pond. Destroying over 200 acres of core forest in the name of climate action just makes no sense to me.
I am all in favor of solar power and my family has a small PV array at home. I strongly support Keene’s goal of reaching 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. But we should cover all our big, flat rooftops around town with solar panels before we eliminate large areas of carbon-absorbing forest land.
I understand that it’s cheaper to cut trees than to put solar on roofs, but how much cheaper? Isn’t it worth it to promote the rooftop approach so we can save our forests?
The project claims to reduce overall emissions. Still, it still seems very short-sighted to eliminate any forestland in the middle of a climate crisis. A prime directive of Natural Climate Solutions is to keep forests as forests. Avoiding forest conversion and letting forests grow older are some of the most cost-efficient means of climate mitigation.
Building an industrial site in the middle of a vast forest goes against another important goal: 30x30 — protecting 30 percent of our land by 2030 for nature and biodiversity.
The project developer, Glenvale Solar, considers the land “secluded and private.” But it is critical habitat for our wild neighbors also raising families in Keene, who will be made homeless by this project.
Our community would be better served by protecting the proposed project area from all future development. Perhaps the landowner could explore selling carbon credits as an alternative income stream. Please let the forest live on for wildlife, recreation and carbon capture.