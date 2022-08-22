It’s coming down to the wire! And every GOP ad in print or on TV is crammed full of lies … made to sound like the truth.
All Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans have got to be actively working together in vetting anyone running for any and all elected offices to make sure they are going to fight for our freedoms. Ask tough questions, find out who’s backing them. If you have questions about what you hear or read, ask others and you’re bound to find someone who knows … then you both spread the word.
An election has never, yes, I said never been more important. We must not only keep our majority in the Federal House and Senate, but build up the numbers, so we can successfully fight for our rights.
Here in New Hampshire, we have to turn our House, Senate and governorship around. Do we really want to have another vote on seceding from the union? Or legislators telling teachers they can’t tell the truth about our country’s history?
From what I’ve read, we have a very good Democrat running for governor. Dr. Tom Sherman from Rye, a physician and current state senator, is stressing the need to protect reproductive rights; to boost public education and its funding; and to increase the supply of housing.
We all know of companies who can’t hire as the people looking can’t find housing. Dr. Sherman also criticizes the GOP school voucher programs that allow public money to be spent on private and religious schools
If the GOP stays in power in Concord, we will certainly see more laws taking us backward. And we know we can’t count on the present governor, as he changes his tune depending on whose vote he wants at the time. Currently, with an election in a few weeks, his decisions are more positive than they will be later if he stays in office. So it’s up to us to vote for Sen. Tom Sherman for governor.