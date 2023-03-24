When does our society permit a child to vote? drive a car? drink alcohol? own a handgun? join the military? sign a contract? marry? On average, the age required in New Hampshire is about 18, consistent with the Granite State’s general policy that a child becomes an adult at age 18. Some activities are permitted by law at a younger age, usually with parental consent.
Why do these age restrictions exist? In some cases (driving, for example), public safety is the concern, but, in most cases, protecting children from harm is the chief policy consideration. Our elected officials recognize that a certain level of maturity must be attained before children can safely engage in adult activities.
There is also the concern that immature individuals are unable to judge the risks or long-term consequences of important decisions, especially in matters involving life, safety and health, where errors due to inexperience can be irreversible, if not deadly. This is why parental consent is generally required until a child is an adult. It is sound public policy specifically designed to safeguard children.
Yet, there are those eager to carve out an exception for children who have not yet matured, allowing them to be pushed into life-altering surgery (including amputations) long before age 18. Worse yet, advocates of this exception are adamant about excluding a child’s parents from knowing about or consenting to the procedure, claiming that notifying parents would risk harm to the child!
This is why parental rights matter. No child should be subjected to irreversible medical consequences without a parent (or guardian) being informed and agreeing with the necessity of the procedure. One would think that this is just plain common sense, but common sense these days is often sacrificed on the alter of political correctness. When it comes to protecting our children, the adults in our state must support parental rights and stop the sexual exploitation of our youth, which is nothing less than systematic child abuse.
