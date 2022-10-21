I never thought of looking to The Sentinel for satire, but just before the primaries, there was a letter which could have been nothing but. The author exhorted readers to vote for Democrats.
I guess that’s OK if you don’t mind:
1) Gas at $3.45 per gallon.
2) Home heating oil at $5 per gallon.
3) Groceries costing at least $30 more per week.
4) Your children and grandchildren one to two grades behind grade level.
5) Your children and grandchildren dying from fentanyl.
6) Open borders through which gang members, fentanyl and terrorists flow.
7) Crime rampant in major cities.
8) Afghanistan withdrawal in which seven American soldiers were killed, as well as millions of dollars of arms left behind for the Taliban.
9) Worldwide embarrassment.
10) President and vice president gaffes.
If none of this bothers you, by all means vote for the party which brought this to you.
MARK TULLGREN
Swanzey
