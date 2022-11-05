Recently, Rick Green of your staff interviewed me as a New Hampshire state representative candidate in District 10, Swanzey-Richmond.
His article was published on Oct. 28 and was accurate as far as it went; however much of our conversation was left out.
Mr. Green asked me what were the top issues I’d heard from people while I was campaigning. We talked over that subject for about five minutes. However, this was not reflected in the article. I’d like to complete that picture by mentioning here, that the top three issues of voter concern are inflation, parental rights in education and the recent rise in crime, mainly for lack of border security.
He asked me about gun control, and I gave my views. The article mentioned gun show “loopholes” — there are in fact no loopholes at legal gun shows.
All dealers at gun shows must have a Federal Firearms License (FFL) and they can’t legally sell guns or ammunition without one. Potential purchasers of weapons at gun shows must fill out a copy of Form ATF 4473, Firearms Transaction Record, which allows the gun dealer to do a background check on the potential purchaser. If the applicant passes the check, the purchase can be made. If the applicant lies on this form, it is a felony.
Thank you for your coverage of election matters and especially issues that matter to the voters.
Sincerely,
MICHAEL YORK, Swanzey
(This writer is a Republican candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 10.)