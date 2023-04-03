The N.H. Fish & Game Department is holding a series of public hearings on the 2023 biennial rules proposals for wildlife. I plan to attend the hearing in Keene on April 4.
But this letter is not about the 35 moose who will be hunted this year, or GPS collars for hunting dogs or luring bears with bait so they can be more easily killed. This letter is about the fact that the Fish & Game Department scheduled its final hearing in Lancaster at 6 p.m., on the first night of Passover, and, when notified of this problem, refused to correct it.
Passover is a very important holiday on the Jewish calendar, it is when we celebrate the liberation of our people from the tyranny of the pharaoh in Egypt, but it is also tinged with sadness as we remember the sacrifices and the suffering of our people as they wandered the dessert.
Passover lasts for eight days, but the first night is the most important and requires a great deal of preparation; it is when the youngest child at the seder table (that was always me in my family) asks the question, “Why is this night different from all other nights?”
The reasoning of the Fish & Game Department, in refusing to reschedule the North Country hearing, is that there are two other public hearings that people can attend, and also a period of time to submit public comments in writing. But that’s not the point. The state is under a legal and ethical obligation not to discriminate against citizens because of their religious beliefs, but under current leadership in Concord it is clear that if you’re not a pure, white Christian, your religious and ethnic traditions mean nothing.
All of the talk we hear from the state about diversity and inclusivity in governmental considerations is pure horse manure, and the tax dollars that we pay for training and education on these topics for state officials might just as well be thrown into the sewer.
