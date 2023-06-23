It was with great dismay and horror that I read the proposal by the Police Chief Timothy Suokoko to build a large and complex weapons firing range just hundreds of yards from my home. There are so many reasons that this an unnecessary and dangerous idea that if completed, would profoundly diminish the safety and quality of life for myself and my neighbors. While I understand that the police need to practice the use of weapons, this can be done at a number of existing ranges in the region.
Having an in-town gun range might be more convenient for the police department, but the trade-off in diminished quality of life for residents is far too high a price to pay. The fact is that almost every Dublin resident manages, or has managed, to cope with commutes to work on a daily basis, and to ask the police to travel occasionally to one of the many regional weapons firing ranges is a small request compared with asking residents to accept being terrorized by the sound of gunfire while we are just minding our own business in our yards and homes.
On June 9 an article published in The New York Times outlined recent research that showed how loud noise can disrupt the body’s endocrine system, releasing cortisol, adrenaline and other hormones into the body, affecting heart rates, blood pressure and inflammation, leading to risks of serious health issues. And this is just about noise itself, without considering the fact that the noise in the case of Dublin would come from the firing of weapons.
I spend much of every day in the good weather outdoors gardening, as well as on a daily walk on Cobb Meadow Road. I would not feel safe doing this to the sound of weapons firing. When my grandchildren come to visit, we hike and explore the field that is part of my property at the back of my house on Boulder Drive. I could not subject my grandchildren to something so terrorizing and possibly dangerous.
My quality of life would be profoundly changed, and I am afraid of becoming a prisoner in my own home. Is this what the police department is willing to exchange for the convenience of having a local weapons firing range?
