Because of concerns about climate pollution, many of us are working to reduce our carbon footprints. We are making our homes more energy efficient, driving electric vehicles and heating or cooking with clean energy sources. These efforts provide a variety of co-benefits and often save money. But to hold global warming below 1.5˚C (2.7˚F), individual efforts alone will not suffice. Policy changes are required to accelerate investment, innovation and choices to achieve national and international climate goals.

Recommended for you