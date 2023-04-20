Because of concerns about climate pollution, many of us are working to reduce our carbon footprints. We are making our homes more energy efficient, driving electric vehicles and heating or cooking with clean energy sources. These efforts provide a variety of co-benefits and often save money. But to hold global warming below 1.5˚C (2.7˚F), individual efforts alone will not suffice. Policy changes are required to accelerate investment, innovation and choices to achieve national and international climate goals.
The U.S. recently made climate policy progress, but not enough. We must demand more from our elected leaders. But how can we know which additional policies offer the best chance for success?
En-ROADS can provide insight! En-ROADS — a free web-based tool created by Climate Interactive and MIT — lets anyone compare the effectiveness, cost and impacts of dozens of climate policies and explore how they interact.
Are you ready to put your favorite climate solutions through the test? You’ll see the effects on energy sources, energy usage, cost of energy, future greenhouse gas emissions, global temperature, sea level rise, biodiversity and human health. Type en-roads.climateinteractive.org into your browser and give it a try.
When I used the En-ROADS tool, I learned there is no silver bullet. I saw that each policy has costs, takes time and political will to implement, and may involve a struggle against opposing special interests. And I was surprised to uncover the most powerful stand-alone policy — the one the policy experts say must be included in the solutions mix to achieve our ambitious climate goal: putting a price on carbon!
Collecting a carbon fee from fossil fuel producers and returning the monies collected back to each of us equally as a dividend is so economically efficient that it raises more money than needed to fully compensate people for the trickle-down total higher costs they pay for energy.
En-ROADS offers realistic climate hope. It underscores the urgency and provides a policy roadmap to achieve important climate goals. The other piece of the puzzle is you. An informed and engaged public can create the political will for the policy changes necessary to hold warming below 1.5°C. Learn how you can do that at citizensclimatelobby.org.