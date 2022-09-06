To no one’s surprise, I am proudly endorsing Shaun Filiault in the Ward 2 (Cheshire 7) New Hampshire state representative race. Him being my son, one would expect my endorsement. Yet, Shaun’s qualifications for the position go far beyond being a family member. Allow me to expand on that comment.
Shaun’s rise to becoming a successful attorney was achieved from his top attribute: hard work. Shaun never takes the easy path and his life’s history confirms that.
He graduated from Keene High School near the top of his class. He graduated from Boston University near the top of his class. He received a Ph.D. from the University of South Australia near the top of his class. He then returned home and received his law degree from the University or New Hampshire, once again near the top of his class. He then passed the bar exam in New Hampshire and New York.
In addition to his academic achievements, Shaun served as a law clerk for Judge William G. Young in the United States District Court in Boston. He also served with the attorneys general of New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts, battling for those who had been wronged by businesspeople with questionable morals.
Shaun has also taught law at the University of New Hampshire School of Law, very early in his legal career, a recognition of his legal abilities and his strong work ethic. He has literally taught the course on law writing.
A New Hampshire legislator is a lawmaker. Shaun knows law. Shaun practices law and as a state legislator Shaun will write law. He will write laws that defend us, laws that protect us and laws that assure the vulnerable aren’t taken advantage of.
Shaun is much more than my son — he’s an honorable, trustworthy and hard-working young man with uncompromising integrity. When Shaun says he’s going to do something, he gets it done. No excuses.
So, to my friends and voters in Ward 2, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, please vote for Shaun Filiault for state representative in the Democratic primary. He’ll serve you well, he’ll serve you proud, he’ll serve you with honor.