I write to share my support for Donovan Fenton to become the next state senator serving Keene and the majority of Cheshire County. Here’s why Donovan deserves our support in the Democratic primary election on Sept. 13.
Donovan and I entered the state Legislature at the same time, 2016. His experience serving as a state representative is invaluable for understanding the legislative process. Nearly all of my state Senate colleagues had state representative experience and speak of the importance of being able to distinguish and navigate the process differences.
Everyone brings a different skill set to the state Senate. In addition to his state representative experience, foremost for me is Donovan’s business experience.
As Fenton Family Dealerships’ VP of operations, Donovan faces all the challenges of a major employer: lack of workforce housing; an aging workforce; a lack of interest in mechanical trades; offering an apprenticeship program through the high schools; the necessity of offering starting wages over $15 to keep young people in New Hampshire; and offering a family leave benefit.
The dealership pays business profits taxes and unemployment compensation. They rely on local schools to prepare students for their workforce and pay significant property taxes to support those schools. And as a parent, Donovan knows the importance of adequate and affordable child care and pre-kindergarten education to attracting and retaining young workers.
These are important policy areas for the next Legislature, where Donovan’s employer experience will be sought by Senate colleagues from both parties— Republican and Democratic. An effective state senator is someone respected by both parties because they work to achieve bipartisan support. Donovan does that. If ever we’ve seen the negative effects of working solely within one’s own party, it’s been the current state Legislature.
Donovan’s service on The Community Kitchen board and the Fenton family’s leadership in the fundraising efforts for 100 Nights Shelter and Monadnock Family Services puts him squarely in discussions of public-private partnerships needed to provide a safety net for those in our communities needing a hand. The next Legislature needs to elevate the issues of adequate community mental health care and homeless sheltering and services.
An open state Senate seat in a largely Democratic District 10 is going to lead to a primary election between two capable candidates. In the Democratic primary election on Sept. 13, the choice for me is clear, vote Donovan Fenton for state senator.
JAY KAHN
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents District 10 in the N.H. Senate.)