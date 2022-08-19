I had the honor of serving as your state senator for District 10 for a decade and as the Democratic nominee for governor in 2018.
I’ve heard from Granite Staters across our region about what they need from our legislators in Concord. I’ve listened to parents worried about a lack of funding for our public schools jeopardizing their children’s education. I’ve talked to women concerned about reproductive rights and whether state officials would take action to roll them back.
In light of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe this summer and a troubling school voucher program that is undermining our public schools, it’s more important than ever that our next state senator stand up and fight for reproductive rights and students. That’s why I believe Donovan Fenton is the right choice for District 10.
As one of the youngest legislators in Concord, Donovan represents the future of the state. He has a vested interest in the prosperity and vitality of the Granite State’s economy, health care and environment for decades to come. He is raising his family in New Hampshire because he loves the state, but he also recognizes we have a lot of work ahead of us to ensure everyone in our state can receive a strong public education and access the health care they need — including reproductive care.
Donovan is not afraid of big ideas and is willing to work with others to deliver for our region and state. From my decade of service in the N.H. Senate, I know how important it is to find common ground, even across party lines. I know that Donovan is up for this task. I encourage all residents of District 10 to vote for Donovan Fenton for state senator on Sept. 13.