I am writing to endorse Donovan Fenton for state senator in District 10.
Donovan is a leader in our region who, I know, will bring his strengths and experience as an effective legislator to the position of state senator. New Hampshire, and the entire country, are facing the issues of accessible childcare, affordable housing, and workforce shortages and Donovan has the right tools and experience to address these issues for the residents of Cheshire County and the Monadnock Region.
As a three-term state representative, Donovan has a robust understanding of the issues we are facing and has developed the skills to be a leader in Concord. He also has a personal understanding of the issues we face in our region and as a lifelong resident he has experienced the unique challenges we face. Through his job, Donovan is directly facing the challenges many employers are in recruiting and retaining a workforce. Donovan is a husband and father who has firsthand knowledge of the value of accessible high-quality childcare and education for all children.
Donovan is a compassionate and dedicated leader in our community and our region. We will be well served with him as our state senator. Please join me this Sept. 13 in voting for Donovan Fenton in the Democratic primary election.