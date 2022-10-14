At the polls on Nov. 8, let’s remember what Donovan Fenton has done for us in the state House and why we need him in the state Senate. He advocates for progress and stands in fierce opposition to laws, statutes and policies that are bad for New Hampshire.
Donovan champions New Hampshire education with a record of over 50 education votes in the House since 2017. Of note is House Bill 1431 (2022) where he voted against the Parental Bill of Rights, which would have wrongly forced educators to report to parents with regards to even a “questioning” child’s gender identification. Parents and students rely on public schools as a supportive environment for all students regardless of what they are going through. For LGBTQ students, severe mental health issues result from such mandatory reporting.
Donovan strives to protect public education funding, voting against the Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs) over 16 times since 2017, including when EFAs were forced through by the opposition. So-called “Freedom” accounts actually limit economic and social freedom of public school graduates by diverting funds to less needful private, religious and charter schools.
Donovan is a strong driver of sustainable clean energy security. His values are aligned with Keene and the Monadnock Region’s energy security interests. He has a record of over a dozen votes on energy issues, including solar tax credits and EV infrastructure. One of his more notable votes includes HB 582 (2019) that would have established a greenhouse gas rebate program but was vetoed by the governor. Another is SB 165 (2019) that authorizes solar energy development in low-income communities which passed in the House.
As a transportation expert, he fought for our fair share of federal electrification and transportation infrastructure funds, but the governor and GOP blocked access to funding for electric school buses and refused to adopt current environmental standards. This stance threatens our energy and transportation security, and Donovan won’t stand for it.
Donovan is a staunch supporter of reproductive rights, which is not only a fundamental freedom we have lost with GOP policy, but also makes New Hampshire a less attractive place for health care practitioners. We have a hard enough time recruiting and retaining this precious human resource.
With Donovan Fenton, we can catch up with equal and fair access to a great education, with modernizing the electric and transportation infrastructure, and by preserving the confidential and caring nature in health care.