Recently, I read a story that broke my heart. It was about one of my childcare colleagues in New Hampshire who was forced to give up her dream job in childcare because she was not making enough to support herself. Unfortunately, this story reflects hundreds of similar cases across the state. As an early childhood educator, I have seen and dealt with firsthand the repercussions of the lack of childcare professionals in the Granite State for a long time.
I am one of the original founders of the Montessori Schoolhouse of Cheshire County, 33 years ago, and I have been teaching for over 25 years. I love my job, and I know that my colleagues in childhood education feel the same. That makes it all the more frustrating that we as teachers and childcare providers in New Hampshire have to choose between doing the job we love and financial stability. Our teachers deserve better.
And so do our children. Early childhood education and childcare is critical to children’s success as they begin to make their way in the world. Without the proper learning and growing environments, our children will not have the advantages such as academics, social and emotional growth, family support and early intervention that early childhood education provides.
The quality of childcare is contingent on the quality of the teachers — New Hampshire has some of the best, but these professionals are having to leave their careers due to lack of proper compensation and support by the state. Access to affordable, high quality early childhood education and child care must be a priority of our legislators in Concord. It is this priority that makes me so excited that Donovan Fenton is running for state Senate. I have had the privilege to teach his son over the last few years and I know that Donovan has a vested interest in improving our childcare and child education services in the state because these are needs he has for his own family. Donovan will fight for educators and childcare providers like me in Concord.
I implore the voters of District 10 to vote for Donovan Fenton for our next state senator on Sept. 13. We must ensure that our childcare providers, teachers and children are supported in New Hampshire, and across the country.