I just received the official Keene Community Power plan mailing. I am so excited to be able to now opt for 100 percent renewable electrical energy!
A hearty thank you to the many people who worked so hard to make this happen.
Sincerely,
LARRY DACHOWSKI
Keene
Celebrate this week with an affordable subscription. Get 24 weeks of Digital Access for only $4 every 4 weeks, for 24 weeks
Offers ends on Saturday, April 22nd at midnight.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.