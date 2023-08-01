Seven years ago, on July 13, 2016, my husband, Gilbert Menke, was fatally injured at his workplace in Winchester.
This newspaper reported on his death with the July 15, 2016, headline: “Police determine mechanic’s workplace death accidental.” In fact, Gilbert was not a diesel truck mechanic or even a car mechanic, but rather a metal worker making $17 an hour. The job he was assigned to do when he was struck by the Mack dump truck transmission was something he had never done before.
The 2017 OSHA investigation into Gilbert’s death concluded that, “The victim was not a mechanic by job title and was inexperienced at performing repairs to transmissions. The victim was working alone on the vehicle with no supervision and may not have acquired sufficient knowledge for the task to be completed.” A subsequent investigation into Gilbert’s death by the N.H. State Police corroborated and expanded upon OSHA’s findings.
Despite conclusions by two different agencies that Gilbert did not have the proper training or supervision to safely complete the job he was assigned to do, no fines or criminal charges were ever brought against his workplace. Furthermore, New Hampshire’s workers’ compensation laws deny civil lawsuits against employers for injuries and death, even in cases of negligence. Losing my husband and father of our child (our daughter was only a year old when Gilbert was killed) was devastating, but the total lack of accountability for his avoidable death has been a continued source of pain.
I urge journalists to reach out to workers and their family members when reporting on workplace injuries and fatalities to get a fuller story of what really happened. Reporting only what the employer says gives a one-sided and often misleading representation of the event. Likewise, it is unfair (yet telling) that in OSHA investigations, employers have the right to dispute and negotiate fines, but not injured workers or their families.
To anyone in the tragic position of losing someone to a workplace fatality, please don’t hold back: Share what you know about the circumstances, contact the press if you find inaccuracies in their reporting, and immediately push for thorough investigations.
And most importantly, to all workers: Make your safety and the safety of your co-workers your highest priority; no one else will.