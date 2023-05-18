Consider this scenario: You have done your grocery shopping and now are home and preparing a meal. You open a can of kidney beans. It clearly says beans on the label. However, when you open it, you find raisins. What? Raisins? Needless to say, you are not happy. What happened to truth in advertising? Do you notify the Federal Trade Commission? Is this deliberate mislabeling?
Well, last week the N.H. Senate passed Senate Bill 75. The title (or label) of the bill was “to increase the threshold of county owned personal property subject to competitive bidding.” Reading the title, one wouldn’t think that this was a controversial issue.
However, the title of the bill had absolutely nothing to do with the text of the bill.
The original text for SB 75 had been removed entirely. Entirely! And the new text dealt with creating new county districts in Stratford viewed as possible partisan gerrymandering. This new text had been part of House Bill 270 — a bill that was retained in the House Municipal and County Government Committee so that Strafford County residents could opine on it at a later date.
Sen. James P. Gray, Senate District 6, in the Senate Election Law Committee, spearheaded this amendment. The timing for voting on SB 75 was also scheduled for the same day as the public hearing on the bill. So, not only did the public not have an opportunity to share their views, they were also, I argue, deliberately misled by the title of the bill.
Apparently, the N.H. Legislature rules and procedures enables an amendment to a bill to be a “replace all,” even when the text has nothing to do with the bill title. Where is a sense of transparency, of honesty in these kinds of transactions?
Next time you go to the grocery store, take a can opener and verify the contents of the can before purchasing! However, in the meantime, contact your House representatives, as this bill will be coming up for a vote in the near future.