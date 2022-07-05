Twenty years ago, Keene State’s recently renamed Cohen Center for Holocaust Studies offered its first biennial summer institute for secondary school teachers teaching or intending to teach the Holocaust.
Organized and coordinated by Tom White, who as coordinator of educational outreach had joined the Cohen Center the prior year, the institute aimed to enroll 20 New Hampshire teachers in its initial year. There were 14 teachers from New Hampshire and Massachusetts, joined by one from New Jersey. (Tom would meet and exceed his goal in 2004.) By way of assistance from the U.S. State Department, five Eastern European teachers enrolled from Latvia and Slovakia, thereby enhancing the institute’s enrollment and significance.
Twenty years later, Tom is again coordinating a July summer institute, this one with an expanded purview to include genocide studies. Yet, despite passage in 2020 of legislation requiring a focus on Holocaust and genocide studies in New Hampshire’s public schools and — due to COVID — a four-year hiatus since convening the last institute, enrollment is down.
The reason is troubling. Tom informs me that passage in June 2021 of a New Hampshire law banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” (more widely known as “critical race theory”) is inhibiting numerous secondary school teachers. Wary of approaching topics that demand an investigation of antisemitism and racism, which in their turn implore an analysis of prejudice and discrimination, teachers apprehend the impossibility of remaining silent when a student asks “what is the history of these problems in America?” The language of New Hampshire’s law is obscure, leaving considerable flexibility for interpretation. While this might be used to protect teachers, they believe it may result in anything from chastisement to the loss of jobs and teaching licenses.
In the wake of our country’s marking Juneteenth as a federal holiday, one must wonder how secondary school teachers can avoid an in-depth examination of slavery, Jim Crow, and America’s ongoing scourge of racism. While our teachers are among our most precious commodity, we have handicapped them. We must unshackle them, accepting the reality that the vast majority can love America while at the same time providing our children with an understanding of its foibles.
Because history is and will remain a “gray zone,” we should accept that a sanitized exploration of our past results in an understanding of fable not history. We owe it to our children to teach them history. As citizens, we all benefit from doing so.
C. PAUL VINCENT
Keene