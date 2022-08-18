I went with a friend to watch the Cheshire Fair pig scrambles and took videos and pictures. It was hot and humid and the young pigs were terrorized, shoved into sacks and handled like bags of potatoes.
One young girl held a piglet in the sack on her lap and continued to watch the other scrambles, seemingly oblivious to the needs of the animal, since the piglet was just a prize. The snout is pulled through the sack so apparently that is supposed to make it all OK, even though pigs are more sensitive to heat than other animals because they can’t sweat efficiently. Thus, high temperatures can lead quickly to heat stress.
There was no announcement of a veterinarian there, no personnel checking on the pigs and ensuring they were not left in these sacks for too long, and the piglets were pulled, held down, yanked on and bounced upside down during the scrambles. By law, this meets the definition of animal cruelty, but everyone passes the buck and politics comes into play. Nobody simply cares enough to do anything.
Thankfully one young teen watching the scrambles turned to her family stating she couldn’t take it and had to leave, visibly shaken by what she witnessed. Sadly, her family just mocked her as she ran out. Good for you, young lady! It was one glimmer of hope in the dark hole of accepted cruelty I witnessed that day.