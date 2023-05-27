In Response to “The Emperor’s New Gender” (May 2, by Shaye O’Neal):
As the previous scenario used a fairy tale as a metaphor, I will do the same. Consider the story of “The Little Mermaid.”
A girl is born into a world under the sea. Her whole life, she has been needing something different, something more. Something that is missing in her life. She dreams of walking on sand, breathing air, and being among humans. But more than that, she needs to be human.
Her family tells her she is a fool for needing this; that it is not possible and she should just put it out of her mind. But she doesn’t. She knows who she is and what she needs. She knows what will make her happy. She pursues becoming human knowing her family does not support her, but she follows her heart. When she finally attains being human, it is her happily ever after.
Trans people are people. Trans people want, and deserve, to live their lives without fear of violence or discrimination for simply being who they are. Who we are.
The previous author chose to share that they have past trauma that affects their life even now. To them I say sincerely, I’m so sorry that happened to you. I’m sorry it continues to affect you. Nobody should go through an experience like that. I understand your perspective and wish you healing and peace, but I ask you to understand that we are all human, and I genuinely hope you learn that we are all deserving of love and respect.
For further information, please look up The Trevor Project and Mermaids UK.