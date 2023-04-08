Here is a heartfelt thank you for your great coverage of Transgender Day of Visibility. It is a service not just for transgender people, but for anyone living on this planet, because our lives are all connected. Everyone does better when everyone does better.
Everyone reading this letter knows of someone in the LGBTQ+ community whether they actually realize this or not. Of course, everyone we interact with in our state and country, whether we know their sexual orientation or not, deserves to be treated kindly.
The bills that have been intended to restrict LGBTQ+ rights are simply not kind. The belief of treating other people the way that you (or they) would want to be treated has been basic to so many religions worldwide for centuries upon centuries. This universal truth applies to all people, even those that you are not so familiar with. This is why I thank The Keene Sentinel for printing that article to help you gain familiarity.
Some of the transgender people in my life, I knew when they were between 9 and 11 years old, and they were just kids being themselves! They had no political motives.
One person I know didn’t even have anybody in his life to know about LGBTQ+ people, but upon reading a story in a “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book said, “I think that I am like someone in that story.” Thank goodness that that book and that story was available so that that young (super sweet) 10-year-old child did not have to feel like something was wrong with him. He grew to be one of the most caring and compassionate people I know and anybody who gets to benefit from his friendship or his work in the health care profession is extremely lucky. Of course, he deserves to be treated kindly by all.
I am grateful for all of the people who have expanded my awareness of what it means to be a caring person. Yes, this means being open to seeing the goodness in all people. For sure, it is easier to see in some people than others, but that has nothing to do with their sexual orientation. It usually has to do with how kind they are. Not being kind is often generated by fear, and fear of the unknown is common. This is all the more reason for articles that give visibility. Thank you.