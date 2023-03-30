I write in strong support of legislation by Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, CACR9, to enshrine the first-in-the-nation primary in our state constitution.
While it is true that our state law already requires the secretary of state to set our primary date before any other similar nominating contest, an era of unprecedented assaults on our sacred tradition calls for taking this unprecedented step.
Earlier this year, the Keene State College Senate adopted my resolution endorsing passage of this bill, recognizing especially the educational benefits our FITN primary provides to New Hampshire college students.
Every year, students meet presidential front-runners, long shots and everyone in between. They work, volunteer and, ultimately, vote for them, making valuable connections and learning valuable lessons about civics, democracy, politics and leadership. There is simply no other way for students to gain the same knowledge, insights and skills — or, frankly, to develop the same appreciation for our representative system — than through the up-close-and-personal crash course that is the New Hampshire primary.
I am calling on the Cheshire County Delegation to vote “yes” on CACR9 and protect these benefits and opportunities for generations of Keene State College students to come.
