Our community has a rare and unique opportunity to celebrate the work of an individual that has benefited generations of our community’s children. We wish to create a lasting legacy in honor of this individual that will continue to benefit children in Keene for decades to come.
In a few short weeks, Dick Cate will retire after more than half a century as an educator in Keene, and after 44 years as principal of Symonds School. The thousands of students who have passed through Symonds during Dick Cate’s tenure know of his dedication to them and his tireless efforts to assure that they not only succeed academically, but that they are positively impacted by their elementary school experience.
To celebrate this important occasion and recognize Dick Cate’s extraordinary contributions to the children of Keene and their families, the Keene School District Trustees of Trust Funds, in collaboration with the Symonds PTA, have established the Dick Cate Enrichment Fund, a new trust whose income will provide financial support for special enrichment programs and activities at Symonds School.
It has long been Dick Cate’s goal to provide his students with a fuller learning experience by introducing them to other cultures and learning opportunities that go far beyond the basic curriculum. He has been able to introduce, and with the help of dedicated staff and an active PTA, to sustain numerous innovative programs that enlarge the world view of students as they move through his school. It is in this spirit that the Dick Cate Enrichment Fund has been established.
Proceeds from the Fund will enable Symonds students to share in experiences that expand their perspectives and knowledge and encourage them to engage in programs beyond the scope of the routine school day. The ultimate goal of the Dick Cate Enrichment Fund will be to expand and enrich the Symonds learning experience for all.
The trustees welcome support from all who have benefited from Dick Cate’s leadership and commitment to quality education at Symonds School since he assumed the principalship in 1979. Your gifts will help make this new trust fund a perpetual resource in support of educational enrichment efforts at Symonds.
Gifts in honor of Principal Dick Cate may be submitted to: KSD Trustees of Trust Funds, c/o Tim Ruehr, CFO, Keene School District, 193 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431. Note Cate Fund in memo line.
