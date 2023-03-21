I think the three-day waiting period to buy a gun is a joke.
Why should a first-time buyer or, especially, someone that already owns a gun have to wait three days to get a gun or another one? We already have instant background checks, but the anti-gun politicians don’t tell you that.
Plus, even though they swore to uphold the Constitution, if they had their way, they would outlaw all guns. Why do they keep messing with the Second Amendment?
The Supreme Court has backed up the Second Amendment, so instead of gun laws, how about these same politicians do something for the homeless or uphold the law on all the illegal aliens coming into the country and our state and putting a strain on our economy?
As for them saying passing these laws will prevent suicide, who are they trying to kid? I’ve said it before: If someone wants to kill themself, they will find a way.
